Man charged after murdering man outside Murfreesboro McDonald’s, police say

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a September homicide in Murfreesboro.

Cameron Jordan, 20, is charged with second-degree murder. Jordan is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Kevin Washington in the parking lot of the South Rutherford Boulevard McDonald’s in Murfreesboro on Sept. 29. Investigators believe Washington and Jordan got into an argument outside the McDonald’s and exchanged gunfire. Washington was shot multiple times, according to police, and later died at a local hospital.

Police said Jordan tried to run from officers when they confronted him Thursday at his workplace in La Vergne, but he was met with detectives and a La Vergne Police K9 who were waiting outside.

Detectives are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Jordan is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

