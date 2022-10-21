Long standoff in Bellevue ends in fire, suspect in custody

BELLEVUE Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were at the scene of a stand-off in a Bellevue home overnight when a fire broke out while the suspect remained inside.

It began on Thursday afternoon when officers arrived at a home in River Plantation to serve a warrant. The suspect was armed and went back into the house, leading to a long standoff with police that lasted through the night and into Friday morning.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and cold case detectives were at the scene, along with MNPD SWAT agents and Nashville Fire.

The home caught fire early Friday morning and flames could be seen from the windows. Gunshots also rang out from inside the home during the fire.

Agents were able to remove the suspect from the home and away from the flames and he remains in custody.

Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.