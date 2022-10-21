Long standoff in Bellevue ends in fire, suspect in custody

It began on Thursday afternoon when officers arrived at a home on General George Patton Road to serve an arrest warrant.
BELLEVUE Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were at the scene of a stand-off in a Bellevue home overnight when a fire broke out while the suspect remained inside.

It began on Thursday afternoon when officers arrived at a home on General George Patton Road to serve a warrant. 40-year-old Zachary Johnson was charged with stalking and harassing a Nashville attorney. Johnson was armed and retreated into the home, leading to a long standoff with police that lasted through the night and into Friday morning.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and cold case detectives were at the scene, along with MNPD SWAT agents and Nashville Fire.

The home caught fire early Friday morning and flames could be seen from the windows. Gunshots also rang out from inside the home during the fire.

Nashville Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the unit where the fire originated.

Agents were able to remove Johnson from the home and away from the flames using a police dog and he was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment but remains in police custody.

Fire investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

