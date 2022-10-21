Log skidder crashes and catches fire, operator survives the accident

Stewart County Fire Rescue was able to quickly arrive on the scene and keep the fire contained.(Stewart County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Oct. 21, 2022
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walked away without a scratch after crashing a log skidder on Thursday.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the skidder turned over and rolled down a hill before landing on Moore Hollow Road. The skidder caught on fire moments later.

The skidder operator was reportedly not injured in the accident.

Stewart County Fire Rescue crews were able to get to the accident quickly and keep the fire contained.

The log skidder caught fire moments after landing on Moore Hollow Road.(Stewart County Sheriff's Office)

