The House of Spirits is Halloween Fun for Adults


By Today in Nashville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The House of Spirits is a Haunted Cocktail Soirée located at 3206 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville. You can buy tickets online to enjoy this event which is happening on Thursdays through Sundays throughout the rest of October and on Halloween night! Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us the story behind the House of Spirits.

