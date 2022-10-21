First Alert Forecast: Warmer Weather for the Weekend

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will rebound today into the mid-70s under a sunny sky. It may also be breezy at times.

Tonight, lows will be warmer than they have been the last few days-- only falling into the mid-50s overnight.

Keep in mind that outdoor burning is not recommended anywhere in the area because of a gusty breeze, very low humidity, and expanding drought. This elevated threat of wildfires will continue through today and possibly into this weekend.

Temperatures will increase further over the weekend with a persistent southerly breeze, under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near 80 both Saturday and Sunday.

No change is expected for Monday and Tuesday. Only an isolated shower is possible Tuesday.

Rain chances increase late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a front moves through. Most of the rain comes in while we are asleep and clears out early Wednesday morning. That front will also drop highs into the upper 60s and lows back into the mid-40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.