Family: 14-year-old left school early before fatal Briley Parkway crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family wants justice after a car crash Wednesday on Briley Parkway killed their 14-year-old daughter.

Metro Police said the driver was an intoxicated 17-year-old who is now charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Nancy Choc’s mom said their daughter left Hunters Lane High School early Wednesday, and they don’t know why.

“She was a kid who had everything to look forward to,” her mom Vidalia Hernandez said. “Yesterday, they took it from her.”

Hernandez said she assumed her daughter was home from school Wednesday afternoon.

“Around 2:10 p.m., I sent her a text message saying, ‘Baby, did you get home already,’” she said.

She said her text was left unread and 10 minutes later a Metro Police officer called her saying her daughter was killed in a crash. It happened on Briley Parkway South around noon near the Two Rivers Parkway exit.

“The only thing I know is from one of her friends last night is that one of the kids was pressuring my daughter to leave school,” Hernandez said.

Metro Police said four people were in the speeding car when the driver lost control at a curve, crashing into a wooded area. Hernandez said a passenger in the crash was Choc’s ride to school. He’s a person they met recently and paid to get her to Hunters Lane High School safely.

“Two weeks ago, they cut the bus off, they didn’t let her ride the bus no more,” Hernandez said. “So, they had to find a way to get her to and from school.”

Now Hernandez is grieving the loss of her daughter three weeks before her quinceanera - her 15th birthday.

“What can I tell you?” Hernandez said. “She took a piece of me. This hole she has inside of me, no one is going to fill it.”

The Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center said the driver will be tried as a juvenile. However, the district attorney could decide to try him as an adult later.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.