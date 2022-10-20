UT Martin asking Vol fans for donations for player who lost home in Hurricane Ian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UT Martin is asking Vol fans to step up and make donations to a player who lost his home in Hurricane Ian. The university took to Twitter Wednesday to raise a call to Vol Nation.

“Hey #VolTwitter, we know you guys are great fundraisers. Is there any chance you would help one of our own who’s family lost their home from Hurricane Ian?” UT Martin representatives said, referencing a recent fundraiser for new Neyland goalposts that has raised over $160,000 as of Thursday morning.

Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White also made the call, saying “What do you say #VolNation?”

Hey #VolTwitter, we know you guys are great fundraisers. Is there any chance you would help one of our own who’s family lost their home from Hurricane Ian? https://t.co/l2rOD0IGhm — UT Martin Athletics (@UTMSports) October 20, 2022

AJ Marquez is the UT Martin player at the center of the GoFundMe. UT Martin officials said his parents are still in Florida dealing with the tragedy.

“It started out small,” UT Martin Athletic Director, Kurt McGuffin, said. “We don’t have as many alums and everything.”

McGruffin said the GoFundMe went live last week, and they raised about $4,000 as of Wednesday.

Once the cause was blasted out by White and others at the university, the total has surpassed $50,000 in less than 24 hours.

“I think those are good, positive things that come out of having this relationship with Knoxville and being a part of this system,” said McGuffin.

Those interested can donate here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.