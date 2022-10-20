Two teens missing out of Franklin County

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two teens.

15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank are believed to be together and are both listed in NCIC as missing.

Williams is 5′7″and weighs around 130 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes and no clothing description.

Frank is 5′8″ and weighs around 130 pounds. They have blonde hair, brown eyes and were last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweat pants.

If you have any information about these two juveniles, please contact Sergeant Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or 931-308-9425. You can also email info@fcsheriff.org. Let’s find them.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.