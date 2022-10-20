Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Thank you to all the members of our community and other communities that provided information about these two,” said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post. “The cooperation from citizens and other agencies led to their capture.”

