THP seeks help identifying vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash in Williamson Co.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information to help in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash in Williamson County on Saturday night.

Troopers said a red Mercedes SUV, possibly a 2016 to 2020 GLA model, was involved in the crash on Old Hillsboro Road in the Leiper’s Fork area. The vehicle has damage to the front-end area and is missing the front Mercedes emblem. The vehicle was headed south on Old Hillsboro Road, which turns into Leipers Creek Road after the intersection in Leiper’s Fork.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call the THP Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 615-744-3091, ext. 1, and request to speak with Trooper Healey.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.