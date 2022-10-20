Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.

She was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where she died.

The investigation continues. No charges have been filed.

“At this time, we are still in the investigative phase and will be conducting multiple follow-ups,” Captain Todd Sparks said. “All parties involved have been identified and are being interviewed about what transpired.”

