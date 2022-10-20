TBI: Missing Cheatham Co. woman found safe
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they located a woman who was missing out of Cheatham County early Thursday morning.
TBI put out a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Diana Szostecki on Wednesday in fear that a medical condition was preventing her from finding her own way home safely.
The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a 2022 gray Subaru Outback with Tennessee plates.
Fortunately, the alert was canceled as Szostecki was located and is safe.
