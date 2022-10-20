TBI: Missing Cheatham Co. woman found safe

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they located a woman who was missing out of Cheatham County early Thursday morning.

TBI put out a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Diana Szostecki on Wednesday in fear that a medical condition was preventing her from finding her own way home safely.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a 2022 gray Subaru Outback with Tennessee plates.

Fortunately, the alert was canceled as Szostecki was located and is safe.

Update: Happy to report that Diana has been safely located. pic.twitter.com/JPcHMKCNuW — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 20, 2022

