Silver Alert: Cheatham Co. woman with medical condition missing
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman with a medical condition that may impair her ability to get home is missing out of Cheatham County.
On Wednesday evening the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a silver alert on her behalf.
65-year-old Diana Szostecki is a white woman who is around 5′3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a hoodie, and rain boots.
She is possibly driving a 2022 gray Subaru Outback with a TN tag BFJ0057.
Officials say she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely. If anyone has seen her they should call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.