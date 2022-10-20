Silver Alert: Cheatham Co. woman with medical condition missing

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman with a medical condition that may impair her ability to get home is missing out of Cheatham County.

On Wednesday evening the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a silver alert on her behalf.

65-year-old Diana Szostecki is a white woman who is around 5′3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a hoodie, and rain boots.

She is possibly driving a 2022 gray Subaru Outback with a TN tag BFJ0057.

Officials say she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely. If anyone has seen her they should call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.

If you see Diana, or know where she may be, please call Cheatham Co SO at 615-792-2098.



Or call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNSilverAlert pic.twitter.com/mCT7HEKaKe — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 20, 2022

