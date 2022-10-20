Metro Nashville PD investigating death in East Nashville


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a death in the East Nashville area.

Officials were called to 800 Fairwin Avenue for a possible shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a man who was dead.

Officials are still waiting for the medical examiner to investigate the body and determine the cause of death.

This story is developing, WSMV 4 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

