Man critically injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at 1429 Jackson Street. Police said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Police are looking for a suspect last seen wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

