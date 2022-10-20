Man critically injured in North Nashville shooting
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at 1429 Jackson Street. Police said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Police are looking for a suspect last seen wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.