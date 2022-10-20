Man critically injured in North Nashville shooting


Metro Logo
Metro Logo(Metro Police)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man suffered critical injuries in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at 1429 Jackson Street. Police said the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Police are looking for a suspect last seen wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Apartment fire
Gainesboro man arrested for causing structure fire
WSMV house fire
Insurance policies do not replace everything lost in house fires
WSMV house fire
Know your insurance policies
WSMV news flash
Thursday morning News Update