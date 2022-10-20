Insurance policies do not replace everything lost in house fires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An important warning for homeowners and renters: check your insurance policies now.

As temperatures continue to drop, firefighters anticipate more house fires due to things like space heaters being used more frequently.

It is important to make sure you are covered in the case of an emergency.

While your homeowner’s or renter’s insurance covers a majority of household items, there are several items that require their own policy.

Items such as jewelry, firearms, and antiques would not be covered by normal insurance policies.

Should any of these items become damaged in a house fire, and you do not have separate policies for them, they won’t be covered. So, now is the time to make changes.

“Whenever you get an insurance policy, sit down with your agent and go through it. This way you understand what the policy covers and what it doesn’t cover,” said Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

Walters also said to make an online home inventory so that you have proof of what was in your home.

This online inventory is completely free.

Simply download the National Association of Insurance Commissioners App on your smartphone. The app makes it easy to record all of your belongings and upload photos of them.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.