Hartsville man charged in death of toddler

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Hartsville man has been indicted for murder in the death of a toddler after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began investigating Feb. 21 after a man made a 911 call indicating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son was not breathing. The child, Dani-e Coty Mills, was transported to a Nashville hospital with injuries and died two days later.

During the investigation, agents found the child was being cared for by James Yates, the mother’s then-boyfriend, when the injury occurred.

On Oct. 17, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Yates with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse. On Wednesday, Yates was booked into the Trousdale County Jail. His bond was set at $40,000.

