Hartsville man charged in death of toddler


HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Hartsville man has been indicted for murder in the death of a toddler after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began investigating Feb. 21 after a man made a 911 call indicating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son was not breathing. The child, Dani-e Coty Mills, was transported to a Nashville hospital with injuries and died two days later.

During the investigation, agents found the child was being cared for by James Yates, the mother’s then-boyfriend, when the injury occurred.

On Oct. 17, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Yates with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse. On Wednesday, Yates was booked into the Trousdale County Jail. His bond was set at $40,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV crash scene
Teen driver in fatal crash on Briley Pkwy. to be charged with vehicular homicide
WSMV Rockvale MS
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
WSMV Rockvale MS
17-year-old girl shot in Rockvale
Cocaine
Cocaine and meth distribution investigation results in two arrests