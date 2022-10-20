Gainesboro man arrested for causing structure fire

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the cause of a Gainesboro structure fire.

According to a release by TBI, the investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Daniel Shivers who was identified as the individual responsible for the fire.

Shivers was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Arson on Wednesday.

He was booked into the Jackson County Jail where his bond is set at $200,000.

