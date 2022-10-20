Franklin neighborhood transforms for the Halloween season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the October leaves start changing colors, the houses on Franklin’s West Main Street start changing too. It has been a long-standing tradition.

If you need to say “Boo” and are wondering who, it’s people like Julie Clendenin.

“We do this every year. It’s just part of the tradition out here. Everyone just loves it,” Clendenin said.

Every year on her slightly spooky but more just spectacular street, 2,000 trick or treaters find their way looking for handouts.

“It really is kind of wild and fun, and that’s what we want it to be, a good time for all,” Clendenin said.

The area is called Hincheyville and the houses are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Leave it to the grown-ups to talk architecture all night come Oct. 31, for the kids it will be all about Milky Ways and Musketeers, all three of them.

