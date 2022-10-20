First Alert Forecast: Warming up as we head into the weekend

Dry air and windy conditions has prompted A RED FLAG WARNING for Southern Kentucky with an increased fire danger this afternoon.

This afternoon is going to be a little warmer than the last few days with temperatures back in the mid-60s under plenty of afternoon sunshine. It will still be a little breezy at times. Tonight will still be cold, but finally out of the freezing territory, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s by tomorrow morning.

Warming up as we head into the weekend! Highs get back into the 70s for our Friday with mostly sunny skies. While the day is looking quiet, we can expect to see a breeze pick up during the day.

Temperatures will hover right around 80 on Saturday and Sunday with good weekend sunshine. The weekend is also looking breezy with gusts near and over 20 mph possible at times. Overnight lows will be warmer in the mid 50s.

The warmer air sticks around for Monday, too, but some rain showers are expected to develop late Monday night into Tuesday morning as a front moves in. By Tuesday, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected at this time.

Once the rain clears out, cooler air will filter in for Wednesday. Morning lows will be back in the mid 40s with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

