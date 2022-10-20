First Alert Forecast: Warmer and Windier This Afternoon

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for parts of the Mid State with an increased risk for brush fires this afternoon.

Another cold start this morning so grab that jacket again before you head out the door.

This afternoon is going to be warmer, however, with temperatures back in the mid-60s under plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Tonight, won’t be quite as cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s by tomorrow morning.

Highs get back into the 70s for our Friday and while the day is looking quiet, we can expect to see a breezy pickup during the day.

Temperatures will hover right around that 80 mark on Saturday and Sunday with good weekend sunshine. The weekend is also looking breezy with gusts near and over 20 mph possible at times.

Breezy conditions stick around into Monday and temperatures will stretch into the lower 80s in some spots during the afternoon.

A frontal system brings us some showers and a rumble of thunder on Tuesday before we see temperatures fall back into the 60s by Wednesday.

