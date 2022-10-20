Family loses pets in damaging Spring Hill house fire

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill Fire Department (SHFD) was dispatched to a house fire late Wednesday night.

According to SHFD, the fire happened in the Reserves neighborhood and was strong when crews first arrived on the scene. The family reportedly made it out of the house safely but lost several pets to the fire.

SHFD was supported on the scene by Williamson EMS, Spring Hill Police Department, Columbia Fire, Maury County Fire, and Williamson County Rescue.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Fire crews working to put out the fire. (Spring Hill Fire Department)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.