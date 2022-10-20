Cocaine and meth distribution investigation results in two arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two individuals have been arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and meth for resale, according to a release by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

45-year-old Robin Jimenez and 48-year-old Rodolfo Pioquinto-Solis were arrested on Wednesday. After searching both residences, police seized over two pounds of meth, more than two pounds of cocaine and $23,771 in cash.

MNPD said Midtown Hills Precinct detectives and TBI agents conducted a two-month undercover investigation on the two individuals before placing them under arrest.

Jimenez and Pioquinto have bonds set at $200,000 each.

