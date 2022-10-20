Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case

By ADRIAN SAINZ
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom.

A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle.

An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.

