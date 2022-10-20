Bellevue neighborhood hit with rash of car break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue neighborhood is looking for answers after waking up Thursday morning to find almost every car on the block had been broken into.

Victims said they had money, medication and other small things stolen out of their cars, but the thieves left behind many valuables as they dug through glove boxes.

Jonathan Spriggs is one of more than a dozen people that had their cars broken into in the area along McPherson Drive and Harpeth Bend Drive in Bellevue. Spriggs said he was surprised to wake up this morning and see everything from his glove box and center console emptied into his passenger seat, but the thieves only got away with some loose change.

“I definitely didn’t enjoy having to put all of my stuff back, but it’s alright,” Springs said. “They didn’t take anything good.”

People that have lived in the area said they thought this was because this hasn’t happened over the past decade. The thieves ransacked the cars and left all sorts of things laying on the seats and floors.

Spriggs said he would like to see more police patrols in the area to prevent crime like this.

“I think the police are a little more preoccupied,” Spriggs said. “It’s not something I think they have the time to take seriously. It’s small, petty theft most of the time. I could see if somebody is getting hurt out here, they’d definitely take it a little bit more seriously.”

Metro Police is recommending people “park smart” by locking their cars and taking valuables inside. Officers said more than 70% of all guns stolen so far this year were inside cars.

Spriggs said he is going to make changes to protect his belonging to prevent something like this from happening again.

