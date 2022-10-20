Affordable housing last chance for some to find home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications.

Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application.

You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list, it’s an opportunity that will only be available for a few days, and applications are coming in fast.

“The apartments are so high we can’t afford to live there with what we make. We can’t afford to live anywhere,” Michael Holeman said.

After being declared legally blind, Holeman said he’s struggled to find a place to live until he found the John Henry Hale affordable housing complex.

“We came here to try to get housing so that we won’t be out here in the cold,” Holeman said.

Like dozens of others, Holeman said he rushed to apply when he heard the Hale complex opened a housing wait list.

“We are just asking that people go to our website, sign up for the waiting list. The application is a pre-application, so it only takes about 10 to 15 minutes to sign up,” Jamie Berry said.

Berry, a spokesperson with Metro Development and Housing Agency, said applicants must make less than 80% of the area’s median income.

“Part of the reason why we’re doing these monthly waiting list because we know that because of COVID and everything, many family’s incomes may have changed, and so we want to provide that opportunity for them to at least get on an affordable housing waiting list on a monthly basis,” Berry said.

Berry said the complex has more than 220 units with only a few currently available because of the spike they’re seeing in people applying for affordable housing.

People like Holeman are now praying for a new home.

“This really is the only chance we got,” Holeman said.

The online application will close Friday at 3 p.m.

