Teenager dies in crash on Briley Parkway

TDOT camera of deadly crash scene on Briley Pkwy.
TDOT camera of deadly crash scene on Briley Pkwy.(TDOT)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager passed away when a vehicle drove off Briley Parkway in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro Nashville Police, a 17-year-old was driving south on Briley Parkway when he lost control and left the road, traveled down the embankment, and crashed into the tree line. Three other teenagers were also in the car at the time of the crash. A 14-year-old passenger died in the crash and the others were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition.

Police believe speed was a major factor in the crash, which occurred around noon.

Briley Parkway is closed and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Two Rivers Parkway while MNPD’s fatal crash team investigates the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV deadly crash
Police investigating a deadly crash involving juveniles on Briley Pkwy.
Man and woman wanted for pickpocketing in Franklin
Man and woman wanted for stealing from senior citizen’s purse
Baby goats
Child dies from E. coli traced to Rutherford Co. petting zoo
WSMV Stefano DiPietro
Wednesday morning forecast for WSMV4 News Now