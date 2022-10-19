Teenager dies in crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager passed away when a vehicle drove off Briley Parkway in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro Nashville Police, a 17-year-old was driving south on Briley Parkway when he lost control and left the road, traveled down the embankment, and crashed into the tree line. Three other teenagers were also in the car at the time of the crash. A 14-year-old passenger died in the crash and the others were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition.

Police believe speed was a major factor in the crash, which occurred around noon.

Briley Parkway is closed and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Two Rivers Parkway while MNPD’s fatal crash team investigates the scene.

Briley Pkwy southbound is closed at Two Rivers Pkwy due to a single car fatal crash. The 17-year-old driver was traveling very fast when he lost control, ran off the roadway and crashed into a wood line. A teen passenger was killed. The driver & 2 other teens are hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/zsLhskwrNr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 19, 2022

