Teen driver in fatal crash on Briley Pkwy. to be charged with vehicular homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 17-year-old driver involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday on Briley Parkway will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of aggravated assault when he is discharged from the hospital, Metro Police said.

Police said the girl killed in the crash is presumed to be 14 years old. Due to the extent of her injuries, her identity has not been confirmed. Two other teens in the car, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, have non-life-threating injuries, according to police.

The crash occurred shortly before noon on Briley Parkway South just past the Two Rivers Parkway exit. The Honda Accord was traveling extremely fast when the 17-year-old lost control in a curve. The car crossed all four lanes of travel and left the roadway. It came to rest in a wood line.

“(The car was) traveling very, very fast according to witnesses, lost control of the Honda Accord causing it to go off the road. It apparently went airborne for a time. It actually sheared some limbs of trees as it went into the wood line,” Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron said. “The car is well off into the wood line, and there’s going to have to be some wrecker expertise used to get the vehicle out.”

Police said the teen showed signs of impairment and admitted to having four beers prior to the crash.

The stretch of Briley Parkway has been an area targeted for drivers speeding.

“As you know, Briley Parkway has been a problem roadway for Nashville as far as speed. Multiple enforcement days have been spent on Briley Parkway trying to slow people down,” Aaron said. “The police department partnered with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in recent weeks where in one day hundreds of citations were written.”

Briley Parkway remained closed until just after 4 p.m. during the course of the investigation.

Briley Pkwy southbound is closed at Two Rivers Pkwy due to a single car fatal crash. The 17-year-old driver was traveling very fast when he lost control, ran off the roadway and crashed into a wood line. A teen passenger was killed. The driver & 2 other teens are hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/zsLhskwrNr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 19, 2022

WSMV's Tosin Fakile reports.

