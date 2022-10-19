Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said.

Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.

She was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Rutherford County Schools said the incident was not school-related. The school was being used as a staging area because of a domestic incident in the area.

Detectives are interviewing the shooter and witnesses and processing the crime scenes, Sparks said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.