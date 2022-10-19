Metro Council approves bill on sidewalk cafe on second reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the city council approved the bill on sidewalk cafes on its second reading.

In September 2020, the Metro Council enacted an ordinance that temporarily allowed sidewalk café dining facilities within the public right-of-way.

The ordinance’s purpose was to provide some relief to the restaurants affected by COVID-19 and the resulting social distancing/seating capacity requirements.

The part of the bill that expanded the sidewalk café dining facilities was originally set to expire on Feb. 5, 2021, but was extended through Feb. 15, 2022, which was then extended until Nov. 15.

The ordinance under consideration would change the Metro Code of Laws to remove the sunset date related to permitting sidewalk café dining facilities county-wide.

The ordinance to permanently extend provisions for county-wide sidewalk cafes was filed Aug. 9 and passed its first reading on Aug. 16. It was then referred to the Government Operations and Regulations Committee the next day.

It was then deferred at two meetings and passed the second reading on Oct. 18.

Sean Parker with Nashville’s 5th district has been working with NDOT, the administration, and outside groups. NDOT wants it to remain a pilot program.

One or two more bills will be coming on the outdoor dining in the future, according to Parker.

