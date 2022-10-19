Metro city council passes smoking bill on its final reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Metro Council meeting passed the smoking bill on its third and final reading.

The ordinance will take effect on March 1, 2023.

The ordinance prohibits smoking and the use of vapor products in certain age-restricted venues in Nashville and Davidson County.

The prohibition does not apply to retail tobacco stores, retail vapor stores, and cigar bars. It also exempts hookah bars and vapor bars.

An “age-restricted venue” is defined as an establishment that restricts access to people 21 years of age or older.

A person that violates the prohibition will face a fine not to exceed $50.

The bill was filed on July 26 and passed on its first reading on Aug. 2

The bill was then amended on Aug. 16 and was deferred. On Sept. 20, the Public Health and Safety Committee approved it and the city council deferred it, and was once again amended.

On October 4, it was amended and passed on its second reading.

