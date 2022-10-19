Man and woman wanted for stealing from senior citizen’s purse

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Oct. 19, 2022
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for a man and woman who were caught pickpocketing an elderly woman’s purse, according to a news release.

Police say the man and woman stole cash and credit cards out of the woman’s purse while she shopped at Tj Maxx.

Anyone with information or who recognizes them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

There is a cash reward for information.

