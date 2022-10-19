La Vergne Police seek to identify persons of interest in shooting

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking to identify several people involved in a shooting in a business parking lot on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Walgreen’s at the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Waldron Road around 9:50 a.m. Sunday when one man began shooting at three other men. The three other men left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camaro.

La Vergne Police believe the persons of interest in a shooting at the Walgreen's on Murfreesboro Road left in a white Chevrolet Camaro. (La Vergne Police Department)

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Detectives believe there could be multiple witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information or can identify the persons of interest is asked to call La Vergne Police Detective Tanner Nokes at 615-287-8748 or email tnokes@lavergnetn.gov.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.