Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway

By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash.

Briley Parkway is closed and southbound traffic is being diverted onto Two Rivers Parkway while MNPD’s fatal crash team investigates the scene.

No more information was made available.

