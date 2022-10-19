Hendersonville man charged in connection to rape, sexual assault of child

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was arrested and charged in connection to rape of a child, rape, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery.

On Oct. 17, the Hendersonville Police Department received a report of sexual assault from a female juvenile.

Police then arrested 43-year-old Christoper H. Alessio. His court date was set for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. and his bond was set at $300,000.

Police are looking for anyone with information concerning this incident or others like it and would ask that they contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

