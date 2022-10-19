First Alert Forecast: Slightly warmer today with more sunshine

Freeze warning’s are only in effect for some counties tonight. Counties that are not included will still experience temperatures that are at or below freezing, but will not see anymore freeze warnings issued for the rest of the season as we’ve already had 2 nights of freezing temperatures that have ended the growing season.

Temperatures for this afternoon will be slightly warmer than yesterday with most folks in the middle to upper 50s under sunny skies.

We’ll see temperatures climb back into the 60s on Thursday with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon, and from there it only gets warmer. Temperatures will be back in the 70s as early as Friday.

If you’ve been missing the summer-like temperatures, we do have low 80s in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The return of winds out of the south will allow for this warm up, and partly cloudy skies will accompany those warm temperatures. Overall, the weekend is looking great.

A cold front could bring our next chance of rain back to the forecast by early next week, but for now, temperatures look to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

