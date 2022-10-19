Cold snap ignites spike in Middle Tn heater repairs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold snap has many people turning on their heaters for the first time this fall, and it has A/C companies blitzed with repair calls.

Joshua Price, an A/C repair technician with Roscoe Brown Heating Cooling and Plumbing, says this is always one of his busiest times of the year.

“That first cold spell when everybody turns their heat on, we don’t stop,” Price said.

Another freeze warning went into effect for Middle Tennessee Tuesday night, so faulty heaters have people looking for a quick fix.

Price says a wide range of things can cause a heater to blow hot air, whether it’s a bad breaker, a dirty furnace filter - or even, just turning the gas on to a gas-powered furnace, among other things.

“Whether it’s brand new or 15 years old, you still want to have it serviced,” Price said, offering his advice. “We’re more than happy to service them and it needs to be checked out. You’re checking safeties, refrigerant levels, and general operation. That’s a big factor.”

Prices advice, whether your home is new or old, is to get a professional technician to check out your heating system before you need your heater regularly.

To lower your heating bills, Nashville Electric Service (NES) recommends people keep their thermostats at 68 degrees or lower and bundle up, keeping garage doors closed.

Opening curtains and blinds during the day to allow in sunlight can also help heat a home.

