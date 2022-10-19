Child dies after contracting E. coli at Rutherford Co. petting zoo

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An outbreak of the dangerous bacteria E. coli in several goats at a popular Rutherford County animal farm this summer led to the death of a child visiting from Florida, according to a report.

The Tennessee Department of Health published an outbreak report after being notified of a child that was hospitalized in Florida after attending a goat husbandry summer camp at a farm known as Lucky Ladd Farms in June 2022.

The TDH report confirmed out of 82 attendees to the summer camp, two cases of E. coli were confirmed, one being a 2-year-old who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) and passed away. The child was being treated at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The farm voluntarily closed on June 25 and the TDH performed a full evaluation of the facility, including interviews with ownership and staff, and samples were taken from nearby water sources and food that is typically served to visitors.

The source of the STEC, or Shiga-Toxin-Producing E. coli, was traced to two baby goats that were in contact with the confirmed cases. Those goats were euthanized and the barn used to house them was demolished.

STEC is naturally found in the intestinal tracts of healthy animals such as cattle, sheep, deer, elk, and goats. Transmission can normally be avoided by diligent handwashing when dealing with these animals.

Lucky Ladd Farms reopened fully for business on July 21, three weeks after voluntarily closing. The goat husbandry component is no longer a part of their program.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.