Cheatham County officials searching for possible armed juveniles

By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center issued an alert for people to lock their doors.

Police are searching for juveniles who are possible armed and dangerous near the Sams Creek and river. People should avoid that area and should keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

