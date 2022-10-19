Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles

ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors.

Police began searching for potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.

Two juveniles were located and placed into custody late Tuesday night right outside of Davidson County, according to CCEDC.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

