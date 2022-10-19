Cheatham County alert leads to arrest of two juveniles

The Cheatham County Dispatch Center sent out an alert urging people to lock their doors and report all suspicious activity on Tuesday night.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ASHLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center (CCEDC) issued an alert on Tuesday for people to lock their doors.

Police began searching for potentially armed juveniles near Sams Creek and advised the public to avoid the area, keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity.

Two juveniles were located and placed into custody late Tuesday night right outside of Davidson County, according to CCEDC.

This story is developing, WSMV will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

