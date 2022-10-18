Witnesses expected in court for deadly shooting rampage case against Ezekiel Kelly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the deadly shooting spree last month will appear before a Shelby County judge once again Tuesday.

Ezekiel Kelly, now 20 years old, is facing a total of 27 charges in the case.

Shelby County prosecutors say we can expect to hear from three witnesses in Tuesday’s hearing.

The last time we checked in on Kelly he had just been indicted on 26 additional charges and he pleaded “not guilty” to them all.

Kelly is now facing a total of three first-degree murder charges, five reckless endangerment charges, four attempted first-degree murder charges and several more.

At the hearing before that, Kelly’s preliminary hearing was supposed to take place. Instead, the three witnesses subpoenaed by Shelby County prosecutors did not show up to court.

The judge presiding over this case, judge Karen Massey, then issued arrest warrants for not showing up, and those witnesses are expected in court Tuesday.

Kelly’s preliminary hearing will focus on the first charge he was booked on. That’s one first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall on Lyndale Avenue.

Shelby County prosecutors say they have filed to join both cases into one so that the court can address all 27 charges at once.

There is currently no timeframe for when the joining of both cases will take place.

