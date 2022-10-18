Ways Metro Action helps save on heating bills as temperature cools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday night was likely the first time this season many people in Middle Tennessee turned on their heat at home.

This year, heating bills will be more expensive with rising electric and gas prices.

NES rates increased 3.6% starting in October, and a spokesperson for the company said rates will further increase as the demand for energy increases.

The Metro Action Commission has seen a major increase in the number of people applying for assistance to pay their energy bills so far this month, communications director Lisa McCrady said. They are reducing their office hours to have more time to focus on processing applications.

“All of our energy companies have experienced a rate increase which has been passed on to the customers,” McCrady said. “That is the reason we feel like there is an urgent responsibility we have to make sure we get to as many applications as quickly as we can. Because we don’t want anyone to be without power or heating, especially as the temperatures are starting to dip.”

McCrady said there are multiple factors that have increased the number of people seeking assistance. That includes rate increases, the end of COVID support programs, inflation and the early arrival of cold weather.

Beyond helping people pay their bills, McCrady said Metro Action is working with people to weatherproof their homes to reduce the amount of energy needed to heat them.

NES also recommends people adjust their thermostat to 68 degrees or lower and bundle up, keep garage doors closed to buffer colder outdoor air from trickling inside, opening curtains or blinds during the day to allow natural sunlight to heat a home and replace air filters regularly so heating systems run safely and efficiently.

