Sexual assault incident reported at Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, a female student reported to the Vanderbilt University Police Department that she was sexually assaulted.

The student claimed she was sexually assaulted by an unaffiliated male guest in a residence hall on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The Vanderbilt University Police are investigating.

They issued a security notice to remind the Vanderbilt community of the following:

When meeting in person for the first time, meet in a well-lit and public area

Avoid isolated or dark areas

Watch out for each other

Report any suspicious people to UPD

Download the VandySafe app to: Contact VUPD via phone call or real-time chat Trigger a mobile Bluelight that shares your location instantly with VUPD Initiate a “Virtual Walkhome” where VUPD can monitor your walk home, to the car, or the office Submit iReports and crime tips View information about VandyRide Access support resources View emergency guides



