Sexual assault incident reported at Vanderbilt University


(wifr)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, a female student reported to the Vanderbilt University Police Department that she was sexually assaulted.

The student claimed she was sexually assaulted by an unaffiliated male guest in a residence hall on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The Vanderbilt University Police are investigating.

They issued a security notice to remind the Vanderbilt community of the following:

  • When meeting in person for the first time, meet in a well-lit and public area
  • Avoid isolated or dark areas
  • Watch out for each other
  • Report any suspicious people to UPD
  • Download the VandySafe app to:
    • Contact VUPD via phone call or real-time chat
    • Trigger a mobile Bluelight that shares your location instantly with VUPD
    • Initiate a “Virtual Walkhome” where VUPD can monitor your walk home, to the car, or the office
    • Submit iReports and crime tips
    • View information about VandyRide
    • Access support resources
    • View emergency guides

