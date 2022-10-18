Sexual assault incident reported at Vanderbilt University
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, a female student reported to the Vanderbilt University Police Department that she was sexually assaulted.
The student claimed she was sexually assaulted by an unaffiliated male guest in a residence hall on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The Vanderbilt University Police are investigating.
They issued a security notice to remind the Vanderbilt community of the following:
- When meeting in person for the first time, meet in a well-lit and public area
- Avoid isolated or dark areas
- Watch out for each other
- Report any suspicious people to UPD
- Download the VandySafe app to:
- Contact VUPD via phone call or real-time chat
- Trigger a mobile Bluelight that shares your location instantly with VUPD
- Initiate a “Virtual Walkhome” where VUPD can monitor your walk home, to the car, or the office
- Submit iReports and crime tips
- View information about VandyRide
- Access support resources
- View emergency guides
