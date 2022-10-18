Pilot dies in plane crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft on Old Smyrna Road on Tuesday morning.

BPD confirmed one person died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the scene to investigate the incident.

The FAA reported the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-32 and the pilot was flying alone. It took off from Springfield-Robertson County Airport in Springfield, TN, and was headed for Fayetteville Municipal Airport in Fayetteville, TN. The identity of the pilot is unknown at this time.

The road will remain closed until the wreckage is cleared and the investigation concludes.

Brentwood officials also confirmed the plane took out multiple power lines when it came down, causing several outages in the area.

#HappeningNow Old Smyrna Rd will be closed between Jones Pkwy and Edmondson Pike for an undetermined amount of time. A plane has crashed in the road and one person is dead. @NTSB_Newsroom @FAANews are on the way to investigate. pic.twitter.com/T7NTIS7tfD — Brentwood Police (@BTNPD) October 18, 2022

