One dead in plane crash in Brentwood

A plane crashed in Brentwood.
A plane crashed in Brentwood.(BPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft on Old Smyrna Road on Tuesday morning.

BPD confirmed one person had died when a plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the scene to investigate the incident.

The road will remain closed for the time being.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

It was a bad night to be a goalpost in Knoxville.
UT fans raise money for new Tennessee goal posts in less than 3 days
WSMV school map
Gun found in child's backpack
WSMV library books
Sumner Co. committee close to banning book
WSMV Vandy campus
Sexual assault incident on Vanderbilt campus