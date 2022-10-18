Metro cold weather shelter reopens as temperatures drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - To keep people safe from this cold weather, Metro Social Services opened their cold weather shelter Monday night.

Roughly 100 people spent the night here at Metro’s shelter in North Nashville.

A bigger crowd than expected because homeless shelters in Nashville filled up quickly last night.

Metro’s extreme cold weather shelter is set up at 3230 Brick Church Pike. The shelter opened at 7:00 yesterday evening.

The overflow shelter opens to keep people safe when frigid temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees.

On nights the shelter is open, people can take the WeGo public transit line 23B between 7-11 p.m.

Metro’s overflow shelter is available to everyone, including their pets.

In order to use the shelter, first visit the Room In The Inn or the Nashville Rescue Mission to see if there is space available.

