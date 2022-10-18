Metro cold weather shelter reopens as temperatures drop

The first freeze of the season prompted the Nashville area's cold weather to reopen.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - To keep people safe from this cold weather, Metro Social Services opened their cold weather shelter Monday night.

Roughly 100 people spent the night here at Metro’s shelter in North Nashville.

A bigger crowd than expected because homeless shelters in Nashville filled up quickly last night.

Metro’s extreme cold weather shelter is set up at 3230 Brick Church Pike. The shelter opened at 7:00 yesterday evening.

The overflow shelter opens to keep people safe when frigid temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees.

On nights the shelter is open, people can take the WeGo public transit line 23B between 7-11 p.m.

Metro’s overflow shelter is available to everyone, including their pets.

In order to use the shelter, first visit the Room In The Inn or the Nashville Rescue Mission to see if there is space available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lindsey Lowe enters a Sumner County courtroom prior to a hearing.
Judge orders new trial for mom accused of killing newborn twins in 2011
WSMV plane crash
Deadly plane crash in Brentwood
WSMV Joylyn Bukovac
Cold weather shelters opening in Nashville
Ezekiel Kelly
Witnesses expected in court for deadly shooting rampage case against Ezekiel Kelly