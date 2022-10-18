Metro Action Commission changes service hours


By Danica Sauter
Oct. 18, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs.

The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to allow the team to process requests and decrease delays due to increased volume. The customer drop box will also be available for customers to leave applications until the agency closes at 4:30 p.m. each day at the main location.

The option of completing an application online as well as mailing in a completed application remains available rather than coming to the office. The online application will be available at www.nashville.gov/mac.

If customers experience a utility disconnection, eviction or if they are over the age of 62, the agency will have team members available throughout the day to provide emergency assistance.

For more information regarding customer service hours or programs and services of the Metro Action Commission, people can call 615-862-8860 or e-mail metro.action@nashville.gov.

Metro Action’s main office is located at 800 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201.

