Judge orders new trial for mom accused of killing newborn twins in 2011

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Sumner County judge has ordered a new trial for the woman previously convicted for killing her newborn twins.

Criminal Court Judge Dee David Gay ruled that a juror was selected “with an unchecked opinion” against Lowe that raises a question of a fair trial and the reliability of the outcome of the trial.

The court also found that Lowe’s counsel was ineffective in the selection of the juror, and “that the selection prejudiced the Petitioner by calling into questions the reliability of the outcome of the jury trial.”

Gay also issued an order to recuse himself from re-hearing the case and remanded the matter to Chancellor Louis Oliver, the presiding judge for Sumner County. Gay was the judge for the first trial, which ended in Lowe being sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

Lowe was arrested after her mother found a dead infant in a laundry basket on Sept. 14, 2011, in her bedroom inside her Hendersonville home. Another infant was found in the basket later that day.

According to the order, Lowe can be released on ROR to be supervised by Community Corrections and reside in her parent’s home until a bond hearing can be held.

