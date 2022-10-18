Family displaced after fire starts from unattended electronic plugged-in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville woman is warning others after she lost everything to one ongoing issue.

Every year Nashville fire crews warn about the dangers of unattended electronics. One family said they barely made it out of their home alive and it was all caused by one small plug-in.

After moving into a new apartment just three months ago, Cherie Smith-Swanson, said she got the shock of her life.

“I smelled smoke and it was really cloudy,” said Smith-Swanson.

While she and her son were watching TV, she said their apartment began to fill with smoke.

“I thought it was coming from the heater and it wasn’t, and the floor wasn’t on fire so I knew it was coming from downstairs,” said Smith-Swanson.

That was when Smith-Swanson said that she and her son rushed to the door but struggled to find their keys and get out.

“I finally got my keys and ran outside to see the window on the other side was on fire,” Smith-Swanson said.

But she left something inside.

“My dog was inside and I was just so scared,” said Smith-Swanson.

When she called for help, a firefighter told her a radio plugged in for days in the apartment being renovated just below hers sparked the fire.

“I didn’t have anything plugged up, I don’t leave things on. I double-check behind the kids so I don’t know. This is just a lot,” said Smith-Swanson.

She said she lost everything.

“Going forward I don’t know what to do,” said Smith-Swanson.

She said she just hopes people are more careful and takes her situation as a warning.

